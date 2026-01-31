Drunk driver blamed for crash near Santa Margarita
January 30, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
An alleged drunk driver crashed his car on Highway 101 near Santa Margarita on Friday morning.
Shortly after 3 a.m., Jose Pena was driving a green Toyota Tundra northbound on Highway 101 near Tassajara Creek Road when he lost control and crashed. His Tundra came to rest blocking a traffic lane.
Pena’s crash resulted in a secondary multi-vehicle crash. A white Chevy, a semi-trailer truck and a black sedan were involved in the second non-injury crash.
A medical helicopter transported Pena’s passenger to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria for treatment of major injuries.
An officer arrested Pena and booked him in San Luis Obispo County Jail for a felony count of driving under the influence.
