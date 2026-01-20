SLO County detectives solve 42-year-old cold case murder

January 20, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

As the number of cold case murders stacked up, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office’s impressive cold case detective team began solving one case after another.

Detective Clint Cole has spent years digging into some of the county’s most troubling cold case murders, leading to the closure of the murder of Kristin Smart and other cases. Law enforcement announced today it has solved the 1983 murder of Dorothy “Toby” Tate.

On Nov. 15, 1983, a caller reported a suspicious van parked at a turnout along Highway 1, approximately 3 miles north of Hearst Castle. Inside the van, detectives discovered the body of Tate, who had been shot and killed.

At the time, the investigation yielded no known suspects.

After reviewing the original evidence, reports, and forensic material, Detective Cole reopened the case using modern investigative techniques, including advanced DNA genealogy analysis.

Blood evidence recovered at the crime scene was submitted for forensic genealogy, which identified Steven Richard Hardy as a contributor. This identification was confirmed through DNA comparison with a close family member.

Additional evidence from the original investigation, including fingerprints recovered from a Coca-Cola can found at the scene, also placed Charley Sneed at the crime scene.

Both Hardy and Sneed were residents of Texas at the time and are now deceased.

Detective Cole determined that the two men were involved in the murder of Toby Tate beyond a reasonable doubt. The crime was likely committed during a burglary or theft, as property belonging to the victim was later pawned in California.

“This case demonstrates the power of modern forensic science and the commitment of Detective Cole, who never stopped working to bring justice to victims and their families,” said Sheriff Ian Parkinson.

Given the totality of the evidence, law enforcement requested and received review by the SLO County District Attorney’s Office, confirming that sufficient probable cause exists to support prosecution had the suspects been alive. The case has now been officially closed as “exceptionally cleared.”

“The Sheriff’s Office wishes to thank Parabon Nanolabs and Head Geanologist CeCe Moore, Othram Labs, Shelby Liddell with the Sheriff’s Crime Lab, and Dominick Rostenberg from the Phoenix Police Department,” according to the SLO County Sheriff’s Office.

