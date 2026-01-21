No anti-ICE zones, Paso Robles mayor agrees

January 20, 2026

Opinion by Paso Robles Mayor John Hamon

As mayor of Paso Robles, I want to reaffirm my support for the constitutional rights of all individuals to peacefully assemble, speak freely, and express their views. Peaceful civic engagement is a vital part of our democracy and an important way for community members to make their voices heard.

At the same time, it is essential that public safety and respect for the rule of law remain at the forefront. While lawful protest is protected, behavior that becomes violent or criminal, will place people at risk and may result in arrest and prosecution.

I strongly encourage everyone to exercise their rights responsibly and with care for others in our community.

I support the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s commitment to enforcing the law fairly and impartially, without regard to political viewpoints. Any individual charged with a crime is entitled to be treated with dignity and is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

I am also aware of questions regarding federal immigration enforcement and references to “ICE-free zones.”

Federal law applies nationwide, and local governments do not have the authority to prohibit lawful federal enforcement activity. While such terms may reflect values or concerns, they do not override federal jurisdiction.

Paso Robles is a strong, engaged community. I encourage residents to continue participating in civic life peacefully, respectfully, and safely.

As mayor, I remain committed to protecting constitutional rights, supporting public safety, and ensuring equal justice under the law for all.

