SLO County gas prices remain steady, find lowest costs

January 4, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Entering into 2026, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County remained steady last week at $4.47 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas dropped tw0 cents to $4.26. Nationally, gas prices fell four cents to $2.81 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the ninth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.59. Sutter County boasts the lowest average cost at $3.72 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $3.69 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Broad Street: $3.73 Valero – San Luis Obispo, Higuera Street: $3.75 Speedway – San Luis Obispo, 3 Santa Rosa Street: $3.79 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $3.83 Lucky 7 – Morro Bay, Main Street: $3.83 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $3.87 Poppy – Pismo Beach, Five Cities Drive: $3.89 San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $3.89 Pismo Beach Gas – Pismo Beach, 4th Street: $3.89

