SLO County gas prices remain steady, find lowest costs
January 4, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
Entering into 2026, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County remained steady last week at $4.47 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.
In California, the average price for a gallon of gas dropped tw0 cents to $4.26. Nationally, gas prices fell four cents to $2.81 a gallon.
SLO County currently has the ninth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.59. Sutter County boasts the lowest average cost at $3.72 a gallon.
Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.
Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:
- Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $3.69
- Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Broad Street: $3.73
- Valero – San Luis Obispo, Higuera Street: $3.75
- Speedway – San Luis Obispo, 3 Santa Rosa Street: $3.79
- Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $3.83
- Lucky 7 – Morro Bay, Main Street: $3.83
- Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $3.87
- Poppy – Pismo Beach, Five Cities Drive: $3.89
- San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $3.89
- Pismo Beach Gas – Pismo Beach, 4th Street: $3.89
