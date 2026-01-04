Man swept away by flood waters, body found in Santa Barbara County

January 3, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A man died after his car became stuck in flood waters in Santa Barbara County on Saturday.

The man was driving near San Marcos Road when his vehicle became stuck on a flooded part of the roadway that passes over Maria Ygnacio Creek. Shortly before noon, the man got out of his vehicle and was washed into the creek.

Multiple agencies responded to the subsequent water rescue.

Shortly before 2 p.m., searchers found the man’s body in the creek near the intersection of San Marcos Road and Via Parva. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

“With heavy rain continuing across the region, the sheriff’s office urges the public to stay clear of creeks, rivers, drainage channels, and other waterways,” according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. “Water levels can rise rapidly and currents may be stronger than they appear. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads or walk near swollen creeks. If you encounter a flooded roadway or hazardous water conditions, turn around – don’t drown.”

