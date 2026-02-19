Another storm unleashing on San Luis Obispo County, rain totals

February 19, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The second storm this week is bringing another round of wind and rain to an already saturated San Luis Obispo County.

There is a wind advisory in effect for both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties until 9 p.m. on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Expect winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

“Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles,” according to the National Weather Service. “Use extra caution.”

Showers are forecast on Thursday, mainly before 10 p.m. Over the weekend, drier weather is in the forecast, with a possibility of rain on Monday.

This week is already the wettest of the year with the following rainfall:

Arroyo Grande – 2.37 inches this week

Atascadero – 3.54 inches this week

Lopez Dam – 3.66 inches this week

Los Osos – 3.95 inches this week

Nipomo – 2.50 inches this week

Oceano – 2.08 inches this week

Paso Robles – 3.40 inches this week

Rocky Butte – 6.50 inches this week

San Luis Obispo – 3.54 inches this week

San Simeon – 3.53 inches this week

Santa Margarita – 4.72 inches this week

Shandon – 1.97 inches this week

Templeton – 2.56 inches this week

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...