Another storm unleashing on San Luis Obispo County, rain totals
February 19, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
The second storm this week is bringing another round of wind and rain to an already saturated San Luis Obispo County.
There is a wind advisory in effect for both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties until 9 p.m. on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Expect winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
“Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles,” according to the National Weather Service. “Use extra caution.”
Showers are forecast on Thursday, mainly before 10 p.m. Over the weekend, drier weather is in the forecast, with a possibility of rain on Monday.
This week is already the wettest of the year with the following rainfall:
Arroyo Grande – 2.37 inches this week
Atascadero – 3.54 inches this week
Lopez Dam – 3.66 inches this week
Los Osos – 3.95 inches this week
Nipomo – 2.50 inches this week
Oceano – 2.08 inches this week
Paso Robles – 3.40 inches this week
Rocky Butte – 6.50 inches this week
San Luis Obispo – 3.54 inches this week
San Simeon – 3.53 inches this week
Santa Margarita – 4.72 inches this week
Shandon – 1.97 inches this week
Templeton – 2.56 inches this week
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines