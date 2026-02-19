Paso Robles crews rescue two people, five dogs from a riverbed

February 19, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Paso Robles firefighters and police officers rescued two people and five dogs from an encampment on the Salinas River on Wednesday.

After received a report of people and animals stranded on an island in the Salinas River, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded with one ladder truck, two engines, a battalion chief, and a boat. Crews launched the boat and rescued the group.

The Paso Robles Police Department and San Luis Ambulance assisted with victim relocation and assessment. None of the victims required medical treatment, and no responders were injured.

“Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind residents that during periods of heavy rain, especially when soils are already saturated, rivers and creeks can rise rapidly,” according to a press release. “Never attempt to cross unfamiliar moving bodies of water.”

