Body found in encampment in San Luis Obispo, investigation underway

February 13, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

An investigation is underway after a body was found in a homeless encampment in San Luis Obispo on Thursday afternoon.

At 2:25 p.m., a 9-1-1 caller reported a suspicious circumstance at an encampment near a Chevron gas station on Los Osos Valley Road. Officers arrived to find a deceased person near a creek not far from the intersection of Los Osos Valley Road and Calle Joaquin.

SLO Police Department detectives and the SLO County Sheriff Coroner’s Office are investigating the death. CalCoastNews will provide additional information after it becomes available.

