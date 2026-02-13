Elderly San Luis Obispo man accused of selling meth

February 13, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo officers arrested a 65-year-old man on Tuesday for possession of over a pound of methamphetamine for sale.

After conducting a complex investigation related to narcotics sales, SLO police officers and detectives contacted Eric Farrior at his residence on the 900 block of Monterey Street. Farrior was on probation for prior narcotics related arrests which allows law enforcement access to his apartment.

During the search, detectives found the methamphetamine, plastic baggies, a digital scale, and other items known to be used for sale and use of narcotics.

Officers arrested Farrior and booked him in SLO County Jail felony on charges of possession of a controlled substance, felony transportation for the purpose of sales of a controlled substance and felony possession with prior convictions.

He is no longer in custody.

