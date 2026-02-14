Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Santa Barbara
February 14, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
An Amtrak train struck and killed a pedestrian in Santa Barbara on Friday night.
Shortly after 6 p.m., the train hit the man on 1800 block of East Cabrillo Boulevard near the Santa Barbara Cemetery. Officers arrived to find the man suffering from significant injuries.
Responders transported the man to Cottage Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Officials are not releasing the name of the pedestrian pending notification of their next of kin.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing. CalCoastNews will provide more information after it becomes available.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines