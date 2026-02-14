Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Santa Barbara

February 14, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

An Amtrak train struck and killed a pedestrian in Santa Barbara on Friday night.

Shortly after 6 p.m., the train hit the man on 1800 block of East Cabrillo Boulevard near the Santa Barbara Cemetery. Officers arrived to find the man suffering from significant injuries.

Responders transported the man to Cottage Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Officials are not releasing the name of the pedestrian pending notification of their next of kin.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. CalCoastNews will provide more information after it becomes available.

