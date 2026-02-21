Cal Poly instructor arrested for attempting to have sex with a minor

February 20, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

During an investigation into the sexual exploitation of children, San Luis Obispo County sheriff detectives arrested a Cal Poly instructor for attempting to contact a minor for sex.

After serving a search warrant in San Luis Obispo, detectives arrested 38-year-old Kevin Coulombe. Prior to working at Cal Poly, Coulombe was a teacher at San Luis Obispo High School.

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information related to this investigation to contact the SLO County Sheriff’s Detective Division at (805) 781-4500.

“This investigation is part of the Sheriff’s Office’s continued effort to serve and protect San Luis Obispo County and to proactively target those who victimize the most vulnerable members of our community,” according to a press release.

