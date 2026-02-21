Highway 1 reopens from Cambria to Carmel

February 21, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Caltrans reopened Highway 1 from Cambria in San Luis Obispo County to Carmel in Monterey County on Friday, according to Caltrans.

A storm on Monday resulted in rock and mudslides on Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo and Monterey counties. Slides and debris at multiple locations led to the temporary closure.

Expect approximately 20 minute delays as crews work from the northbound lane to clear the catchment area.

Multiple varieties of wildflowers bloom along Highway 1 from Cambria to Carmel each spring making it a popular drive.

