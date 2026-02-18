False claims stir up a frenzy at the Oceano Dunes

February 17, 2026

OPINION by JIM SUTY

It is a shame that people will not perform any basic research before making false claims in an effort to stir up a frenzy when there doesn’t seem to be an issue.

However, Charles Varni’s recent attempt to get some fame fails just like his other political attempts. Mr. Varni and now Surfrider will be known for making false allegations to push an unpopular agenda.

Mr. Varni states in his press release that “According to Charles Varni, SLO Surfrider Chair and Oceano resident, … More than 44 years ago a decision was made to temporarily sacrifice the health and safety of the Oceano Beach community so that motor vehicles could access the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area (SVRA).

“Officials promised that within three years, a new Southern entrance to the SVRA would be created and Oceano could have a vehicle-free beach and dunes,” Mr. Varni added. “We are saying it is time to keep that promise.”

But here is the problem, the entrances to the Oceano Dunes SVRA through Grand Avenue in Grover Beach and Pier Avenue in Oceano were made permanent many years ago.

Here is some background:

The California Coastal Commission required State Parks to prepare an Oceano Dunes SVRA General Plan Amendment and environmental impact report to identify the least environmentally damaging entrance corridor and staging area to the Pismo (Oceano) Dunes SVRA.

In 1994, the environmental impact report was prepared in compliance with the provisions of the California Environmental Quality Act. Based on the findings of the report, it was determined that State Parks should continue to utilize both Grand Avenue and Pier Avenue as entrance points for the Oceano Dunes SVRA as they were the least damaging alternatives.

Subsequently, the Grover Beach Local Coastal Plan was amended, changing the Oceano Dunes SVRA entrance stations at Grand Avenue and Pier Avenue from temporary to permanent entrance stations. The amended local coastal plan was then certified by the California Coastal Commission.

How the Oceano Dunes benefit San Luis Obispo County:

A 2023 economic impact study by Visit SLO CAL showed the Oceano Dunes SVRA contributes $500 million to the local economy. You read that right – a half billion dollars annually.

Next time someone talks about closing the Oceano Dunes, please ask how they will replace the $500 million.

SLO County businesses should seriously study if requiring the visitors to the Oceano Dunes to enter solely from a southern entrance, because visitors will soon learn how close Santa Maria and Guadalupe really are and SLO County will need to share the $500 million with Santa Barbara County.

Endangered Species like the Western Snowy Plover and California Least Tern are thriving at the Oceano Dunes due to off-highway vehicle dollars being spent on their protection. As an example, Western Snowy Plovers have exceeded their “breeding potential” for the past 10 years at the Oceano Dunes.

Closing the SVRA will remove all off-highway vehicle funding and the endangered species will be overtaken by predators and their habitat will be overgrown by invasive species just like the Guadalupe Dunes National Wildlife Refuge next door.

Fence and forget management does not work!

It is obvious that Mr. Varni is trying to make a name for himself and believes that “the end justifies the means,” but facts matter.

In this political cycle, maybe we should see who Mr. Varni is working closely with to determine if this is the type of character we want in office.

Jim Suty is the president of Friends of Oceano Dunes.

