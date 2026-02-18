Santa Maria police officers nab burglary suspect

February 18, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A 44-year-old burglary suspect is behind bars after officers tracked the man down and arrested him for burglarizing a residence on Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 3 a.m., a caller reported a burglary in progress at a residence on the 1700 block of S. Thornburg Street. Officers arrived to find the suspect had fled the residence.

During their search, officers located a man in the area of Shiela Lane and Lincoln Street who was acting erratically. Officers detained Santa Maria resident Edilfonso Diaz.

During their investigation, officers identified Diaz as the suspect and arrested him for burglary and elder abuse and booked him in the Santa Barbara North County Jail.

