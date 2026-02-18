Mudslides, flooding, lightning as storm drenches SLO County

February 17, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Mudslides, flooding, thunder and power outages as a storm drenches San Luis Obispo County with nearly 5 inches of rain falling at Rock Butte.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning, a flood warning and a high wind advisory for both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties on Tuesday. The thunderstorm warning is in effect until 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

The flood watch continues until late Wednesday evening.

“Flash flooding is possible,” according to the National Weather Service. “Excessive runoff may result in flooding of low-lying and flood-prone locations, including creeks and streams. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding is possible.”

Forecasters also warn of southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts of up to 50 mph. The advisory is in place until 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

“Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects,” according to the National Weather Service. “Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.”

Part of the historical Fremont Theater sign broke off landing on Monterey Street in downtown San Luis Obispo leading to a temporary closure of one block.

A large boulder is blocking part of El Pomar Drive near Moss Lane in rural Templeton.

Communication lines are on the roadway at the intersection of Penman Springs and Union roads in rural Paso Robles.

Shortly after 5 p.m., 1,220 PG&E customers lost power in Cambria and San Simeon. Power is expected to be restored by 12:45 a.m.

Two small outages in Paso Robles have left 227 PG&E customers in the dark. In San Luis Obispo, 128 customers are without electricity.

