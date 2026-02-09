Grover Beach police seek help finding missing man
February 9, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
The Grover Beach Police Department is seeking the public’s help finding a missing 76-year-old man.
Vernon Fletcher left his residence in Grover Beach at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday. He has not returned.
He may have traveled to the area of Riverside Road in Paso Robles in a blue two-door 2008 Toyota Yaris, California licence 6EHL876.
Officers ask anyone with information about Fletcher’s whereabouts to call the Grover Beach Police Department at (805) 473-4511. Refer to case #260173
