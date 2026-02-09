Grover Beach police seek help finding missing man

February 9, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The Grover Beach Police Department is seeking the public’s help finding a missing 76-year-old man.

Vernon Fletcher left his residence in Grover Beach at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday. He has not returned.

He may have traveled to the area of Riverside Road in Paso Robles in a blue two-door 2008 Toyota Yaris, California licence 6EHL876.

Officers ask anyone with information about Fletcher’s whereabouts to call the Grover Beach Police Department at (805) 473-4511. Refer to case #260173

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...