Units arrive at Welcome Home Village housing project in SLO

February 10, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

After years of planning and several delays, the Welcome Home Village housing project in San Luis Obispo is taking shape. By May, residents are expected to start moving in to the transitional housing project.

In June 2023, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced plans to provide SLO County with $13.4 million “to serve 200 people from an encampment in a flood and fire danger zone.” The goal was to move people out of encampments and into housing.

The SLO County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 in July 2023 to award the funds to the City of San Luis Obispo to help reduce encampments in a flood and fire danger zone near the segment of the Bob Jones Bike Trail parallel to South Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo.

However, plans changed with the number of housing units reduced from 80 to 54 and the location moved to the corner of Johnson Avenue and Bishop Street. The transitional housing project is located in the Bishop Medical Center parking lot.

Last week, half of the manufactured homes were on site with cranes lowering them into place.

