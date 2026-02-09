Front Page  »  

Help stop the proposed California tax on driving

February 9, 2026

Andy Caldwell

OPINION by ANDY CALDWELL

If California legislators have their way, in effect, every road in our state will become a toll road, including your own driveway! That is because all those democrats clamoring about the affordability crisis are simultaneously planning on creating a vehicle-miles-traveled tax or VMT.

A VMT would be a new tax that would tax you for every mile you drive. For two car families, it is estimated that it will cost your family a minimum of $4,000 per year in extra taxes.

Businesses could expect to pay much more based on their need to rack up more miles than the average commuter or family.

Of course, this tax would be on top of all the other taxes you are already paying to have the privilege of driving on our undersized, potholed-filled streets, highways, and freeways throughout the state.

Currently, we pay the highest gas taxes in America at the pump, over 70 cents per gallon in state taxes, while people in Alaska, for instance, pay nine cents per gallon.  But on top of that, we pay a federal excise tax, a low carbon fuel tax, plus local taxes.

All in all, we pay over $1.30 in taxes for every gallon of gas we purchase. That is the highest in the land, resulting in the highest gas prices.

And now they want to double up on these taxes by charging us by the mile too?

The point lost on most consumers: The price per gallon of gas doesn’t differ all that much between the states. It is the cost of government (regulations, fees, and taxes) that causes our gas prices to be nearly double those of the rest of the country.

These additional charges would include, for instance, Santa Barbara County’s countywide tax on all purchases that adds up to $1 billion over 30 years for transportation projects via Measure A.

And California voters also approved Senate Bill 1 that added another $50 billion in fuel taxes over 10 years for California drivers via a fuel tax and higher vehicle registration fees.

What’s worse? These tone-deaf legislators are moving this idea forward just in time for the refinery and pipeline closures in California that is estimated to cause gas prices to rise to $8 per gallon. 

Most of us who watch government foolishly thought that the state would apply a VMT tax only on electric vehicles since they don’t pay at the pump. But so far, that is not in the proposal. Nor is there any discussion about eliminating the state gas tax and going all in with just the VMT for all vehicles.

Sacramento legislators are getting hammered and rightly so because the current bill is an insult to taxpayers in general, and to all the people forced to commute a long way because of the price of housing and the associated housing shortages near where people work.

There is no better example of this on the Central Coast than the Santa Barbara, Goleta and San Luis Obispo job centers. Tens of thousands of people must commute to these communities because they can’t afford to live near their work and now California wants to tax their pain?

Please call Governor Newsom at (916) 445-2841 and urge him to threaten a veto of the VMT bill long before it has a chance to get to his desk!

Andy Caldwell is the executive director of COLAB in Santa Barbara County and host of The Andy Caldwell Radio Show, weekdays from 3-5 p.m. on  FM 98.5, FM 99.5, AM 1240, AM 1290 and FM 96.9.

 


Loading...
Subjects:     
Related:


4 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Pilot program for this started in 2015. State claims they didn’t get enough data so they chose to extend the pilot program another year. They will evaluate the data at that time and then decide the next steps. The mileage taxe would be in leu of the state gas tax, not in addition to.


I will wait to see what they decide before I get outraged over rumors at this point. It will affect me greatly if it does pass and the numbers are anywhere close to the rumors being spread around. I commute 120+ miles a day and bought an PHEV to save on gas (not the tax specifically). I get 100+ miles per gallon and usually drive 75% of my commute on battery but I do understand we should all pay equally for road maintenance and I am ok with that. The numbers being thrown around don’t see fair at all though for anyone but they are all fearmonger numbers because the state hasn’t even figured out a number yet, hence the pilot program.


0

They have been dreaming of this for years!

The latest rendition is Assembly Bill 1421 , which authorizes more” studies” . Like offshore wind, it’s really about trying to figure out how to dress it up for the gullible voters. They are soft pedaling because they know how politically toxic this is- with the poorest among us taking it in the shorts, as usual if it passes.

Maybe this stuff will help shine a light on the real problem: A state government that has overspent for decades. A state government that is a slave to Government Employee Unions and a vast array of well monied special interest players, like the Silicon Valley Tech Bros.

The plan in play for years now has been to utterly neglect the roads – except for dress – up work – like the on ramps currently being worked on in SLO and south county.

The actual road itself is crumbling! Drive from SLO to Santa Barbara – a maze of potholes on purpose.

This all points back to a captured State government that can no longer hide and pretend it functions or cares for its citizens.


1

Instead of this tax, let’s lower every state and local employee’s salary by 10%, including legislators, for here to eternity. That should fix it.


1

Only brain dead morons will vote for this tax. Which in California will be a large portion of the state.


5
﻿