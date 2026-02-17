Highway 1 closed at Rocky Point in San Luis Obispo County
February 16, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
Monday’s storm resulted in rock and mudslides on Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo and Monterey counties, according to Caltrans.
The rain led to the closure of Highway 1 from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to one mile south of the Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn in Monterey County. Slides and debris at multiple locations led to the closure.
Caltrans crews plan to reassess the closure on Tuesday morning.
