Parole leads officers on chase in Santa Maria, arrested

February 17, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A parole fleeing from a traffic stop in Santa Maria over vehicle violations landed in jail on Saturday.

Shortly before 6 p.m., officers on patrol near the intersection of Newlove Avenue and McClelland Street observed a vehicle with tinted windows along with lighting issues and attempted a traffic stop. The driver, however, failed to stop while slowly driving forward.

The driver then increased his speed leading officers to terminate the chase for safety reasons.

After identifying the driver as a parole, officers located the suspect at an apartment complex on Skyway Drive, where the vehicle was parked.

The subject was located in another vehicle parked at the apartment complex. Initially, he ignored the officers commands.

San Luis Obispo County deployed a K-9. The suspect then exited the vehicle and was taken into custody.

Officers transported the suspect to Marian Regional Medical Center for dog bite injuries. The suspect is facing charges of felony evading and resisting arrest.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...