ICE asks Newson to hand over murders, sex offenders, drug dealers

February 9, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

With over 33,000 undocumented immigrants including murderers, sex offenders, and drug dealers in California jails, ICE is calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom not to release them back into California communities, according to a Feb. 6 request from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Acting Director Todd Lyons.

There are currently 33,179 undocumented immigrants in custody in California jails with active detainers. Their crimes include 399 homicides, 3,313 assaults, 3,171 burglaries, 1,011 robberies, 8,380 dangerous drugs offenses, 1,984 weapons offenses and 1,293 sexual predatory offenses.

Inmates with federal warrants, generally for violent crimes, are handed over to ICE agents and not released. However, because of California sanctuary state laws, local law enforcement does not generally honor ICE detainers.

An immigration detainer is a request from ICE that asks local law enforcement to hold an individual beyond their scheduled release from jail to allow ICE to take custody. California law restricts when law enforcement can comply, generally requiring a judicial warrant or a conviction for specific crimes before a hold can be placed.

“Governor Newsom and his fellow California sanctuary politicians are releasing murderers, pedophiles, and drug traffickers back into our neighborhoods and putting American lives at risk,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “It is common sense. Criminal illegal aliens should not be released from jails back onto our streets to terrorize more innocent Americans.”

Governor Newsom’s Press Office responded by accusing the Trump administration of attempting to detract from the fallout from a racist video it posted of Barack and Michelle Obama. Newsom also noted that California prisons do comply with ICE detainers.

“You and Karolyin’ are working overtime today to distract from Trump’s disgusting monkey video,” according to Newsom’s X account. “California cooperates with ICE when it comes to removing criminals — like sick rapists and murderers — in our state prisons.”

Generally, when an undocumented immigrant’s release date from state prison is approaching, the California Department of Corrections contacts ICE. During the past year, ICE picked up more than 88% of state prison inmates it had issued detainers.

However, California’s sanctuary state law sharply restricts any cooperation between county jail staff and federal agents.

Undocumented immigrants released from California jails, then picked up by ICE agents in local communities.

An officer with the Fullerton Police Department arrested Angel Navarro Camarillo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico and a member of the notorious La Familia street gang, for a sex offender violation on Nov. 29, 2024 and booked him in jail.

ICE then lodged an immigration detainer, but it was not honored and he was released.

On July 14, 2025, ICE arrested Navarro Camarillo and removed him from the United States.

Carmelo Corado Hurtado, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, was convicted of first-degree murder, driving under the influence and second-degree robbery.

ICE lodged an immigration detainer that was not honored and he was released.

On Feb. 26, 2025, ICE arrested Corado Hurtado and removed him from the United States.

Raphael Arturovich Gevorgyan, a criminal illegal alien from Armenia and member of the notorious Armenian Power gang, was convicted of voluntary manslaughter, assault with deadly weapon, tampering with vehicle, receiving stolen property and grand theft.

An officer with the Burbank Police Department arrested Gevorgyan on Nov. 11, 2025 for obstructing police. ICE lodged an immigration detainer that was not honored and he was released.

On Nov. 12, 2025, ICE arrested Gevorgyan who remains in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

Law enforcement arrested Victor Hernandez-Jiron, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, for attempted murder, inflicting corporal injury on spouse, assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, false imprisonment, and threats to commit a crime resulting in death or great bodily injury.

ICE issued an immigration detainer that was not honored and he was released.

On Nov. 17, 2025, ICE officers apprehended Hernandez-Jiron. He remains in ICE custody pending judicial proceedings.

Law enforcement arrested Sara Hassanzadeh, a criminal illegal alien from Iran, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery on an ex-spouse.

On Sept. 8, 2025, deputies booked Hassanzadeh into the San Diego County Jail.

ICE lodged an immigration detainer, which local authorities rejected before releasing Hassanzadeh back into the community.

Elvin Joel Centeno Verde, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, was convicted of obstruction of police and arrested multiple times within the past five years for drug trafficking and drug sales.

ICE lodged an immigration detainer that was not honored and he was released.

On Oct. 27, 2025, ICE apprehended Centeno and removed him from the United States.

