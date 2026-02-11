No arrests during DUI checkpoint in San Luis Obispo

February 11, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo Police Department contacted 781 drivers during a DUI checkpoint on Feb. 6. While no drivers were arrested, officers cited two people for driving without a license.

Held on the 500 block of Marsh Street, the checkpoint took place between the hours of 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. Three drivers were subjected to field sobriety tests, and no one was arrested for DUI.

Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

