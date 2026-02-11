Check out San Luis Obispo County rainfall totals, reservoir levels

February 11, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Even though there were several weeks of dry weather before the recent light rains in San Luis Obispo County, rainfall totals are above average in most areas of the county for this time of year, according to SLO County. After multiple years of heavy rains, local reservoir levels remain healthy.

Climate scientists track rain from July 1 through June 31.

Rainfall totals from July 1 through Feb. 11, along with average yearly rainfall:

Arroyo Grande – 13.72 inches to date – annual average 14.09 inches

Atascadero – 12.02 inches to date – annual average 12.06 inches

Lopez Dam – 17.08 inches to date – annual average 18.48 inches

Los Osos – 14.25 inches to date – annual average 15.77 inches

Nipomo – 13.85 inches to date – annual average 12.62 inches

Oceano – 10.96 inches to date – annual average 12.26 inches

Paso Robles – 11.05 inches to date – annual average 14.08 inches

Rocky Butte – 26.28 inches to date – annual average 34.75 inches

San Luis Obispo – 14.39 inches to date – annual average 16.82 inches

San Simeon – 12.55 inches to date – annual average 15.12 inches

Santa Margarita – 17.25 inches to date – annual average 16.96 inches

Shandon – 9.99 inches to date – annual average 8.44 inches

Templeton – 9.97 inches to date – annual average 13.05 inches

Current Central Coast reservoir levels:

Santa Margarita Lake at 101.2%, SLO County

Lake Nacimiento at 50%, SLO and Monterey counties

Lopez Lake at 82.9%, SLO County

Whale Rock Reservoir at 86.8%, SLO County

Cachuma Lake at 101%, Santa Barbara County

Gibraltar Reservoir 101%, Santa Barbara County

Jameson Reservoir 100%, Santa Barbara County

San Antonio Lake at 56%, Monterey County

