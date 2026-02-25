Oceano, the gateway to the dunes

February 25, 2026

OPINION by JIM SUTY

Charles Varni once again makes outlandish claims in his recent opinion, with no proof that “Oceano is being sacrificed for the Oceano Dunes vehicle park.”

Maybe Mr. Varni missed the big, beautiful sign on Highway 1 that says Oceano is the “Gateway to the Dunes.”

Maybe Mr. Varni does not appreciate that the state legislature created the California Coastal Commission to protect access to the beach and dunes for recreation. Or maybe Mr. Varni forgets the same state legislature designated the Oceano Dunes as a State Vehicular Recreational Area.

Yep, it is a State Park not an Oceano park or even a San Luis Obispo County park.

The Oceano Dunes welcomes everyone to enjoy themselves responsibly, without discrimination.

The state legislature aimed to prevent elitist groups from restricting public access to the beach and dunes. The state legislature wanted to ensure no discrimination on any basis.

For Mr. Varni to suggest that visitors to the Oceano Dunes State Vehicle Recreation Area are not welcome to enter through Oceano is a form of discrimination plain and simple. Just because you don’t agree with one form of recreation doesn’t give you the right to segregate them to an access point hidden away from the public.

I can only imagine the outrage if visitors to Yellowstone were told they needed to use another entrance just because they were not members of a specific recreation classification.

Sadly, we see more and more of these zealots wanting to restrict someone else for their selfish pleasures.

The great myth Mr. Varni suggests is that shutting off access to the Oceano Dunes will cause Oceano to thrive and develop in a way like Pismo Beach.

Unfortunately, the town of Guadalupe was misled years ago that closing their dunes would allow their town to flourish with ecotourism. They have seen no real growth after decades of closure.

The town of Oceano is a treasure just as it is.

The Oceano Dunes have been used by families from all over the world for beach and sand dune recreation for over 100 years. Historical use is undeniable and very well documented. Friends of Oceano Dunes will ensure it stays that way.

Jim Suty is the president of Friends of Oceano Dunes.

