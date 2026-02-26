Assailant with scissors arrested at park in San Luis Obispo

February 25, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo police officers arrested a 30-year-old man on Tuesday evening who was threatening another park goer with scissors.

Shortly after 5 p.m., several 9-1-1 callers reported a male at Laguna Lake Park who was threatening another person on a park trail. When officers arrived at the park, witnesses told them the suspect had also picked up a large rock and threw it at the victim – a 51-year-old man.

The rock missed, and the suspect picked it up again and began to follow the victim.

Officers located the suspect who was holding a pair of scissors. The suspect refused to comply with officer’s commands and ran away.

After officers used a rubber baton projectile round and pepper spray to take the suspect into custody, he jumped into the south end of Laguna Lake, hid in the reeds and refused to come out.

A SLO County sheriff K-9 went into the reeds after the suspect, but the the man hit the dog.

Officers then arrested Jyerick Nebeker, who they transported to a local hospital for treatment of a dog bite. While at the hospital, Nebeker continued to fight and spit into the face of one of the officers.

After being medically cleared, officers booked Nebeker in San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of assault with great bodily injury, resisting arrest. a probation violation, battery on a peace officer, brandishing a deadly weapon and harming a peace officer dog. He is being held without bail.

