Pantywaist bullies rule America

February 3, 2026

By DELL FRANKLIN

Editor’s Note: The following series, “Life in Radically Gentrifying Cayucos by the Sea,” to be posted biweekly includes the notes, thoughts, and opinions of an original American voice: author Dell Franklin.

Franklin’s memoir, “The ballplayer’s Son” and “Life on The Mississippi, 1969” are currently on Amazon.

The old man with the bleached mop and pendulous pot belly who learned how to bully in limousines from a pantywaist self-loathing gay bully named Roy Cohen, who terrorized fellow gays and anybody slightly associated with the communist party during the Red Scare of the early 1950s, has made it a point to hire hyper ambitious pantywaist bullies to run the country and execute his policies.

Like Stephen Miller, not exactly voted “best looking” or “most likely to succeed” in the high school yearbook possibly published by loathsome liberals from a mushy so cal liberal enclave who “got all the girls,” this peevish little twerp talks about power and force and intimidation instead of pussyfooting statesmanship and has scuttled his way into the most powerful position in the White House. This is under the ponderous bully who has lately taken great glee in titillating his MAGA loyalists in Caesar-like “thumbs down” if you don’t kiss my ass, and “thumbs up” if you get down on your knees like the original pantywaist you are and lick his shoes.

All this is made apparent in televised White House meetings where pasty-faced fat guys with patchy beards fall all over themselves praising the world’s biggest ass-chewing, ass-kicking bully!

It’s pantywaist revenge time in America.

These slimy, scurrilous tough guys have come out of the woodwork in force, falling all over each other to lick boots and secure snug spots anywhere in the new regime so they can throw their pantywaist asses around and torture all those “most popular big shots and strutting jocks” who ignored them as if they didn’t exist.

Has anybody seen the movie, “One Battle After Another?” There is a colonel Lockjaw portrayed by the great Sean Penn who walks around like he’s got a stick shoved up his ass clear to the top of the head.

He plays a vile sycophant henchman to powerful conspiracy-demented white Christian nationalists; and who does he remind you of when he talks and walks and generally swaggers around like a steely Marine DI? Greg Bovino, leading ICE commando.

Man, can this iron-stiff gym-built warrior in a trench coat froth at the mouth when talking about immigrant trash. Talk about tough-guy talk. His masked, gun-toting, totally armored so-called shock troops are groomed and pep-talked into “taking no shit and kicking ass!” From the top down.

They are recruited with 50 grand bonuses. Who knows where they’re from or what they’ve done, but what they’re really good at is attacking the enemy four-and-five-to-one.

This is how pantywaist bullies exist. They get behind bully number one and pounce. They are not legitimate police officers or military members who train hard and truly put their lives on the line, but wash-out wanna-be’s hailed as heroes and patriots sicced on people characterized from the top of the regime as the vilest brown and black scum from far away shit-holes invading our purity like a pestilence. Yuck!

The attitude toward them from the pantywaists is of contempt. They are easy prey for bullies, the ideal scapegoats for the pantywaist battalions. They have no defenses. They hide and scurry, illegal or legal, family or no family, knowing the pantywaists are marauding, carrying out the orders of retribution from the bully number one on his majestic gold-paled pedestal, and anybody protesting or getting in their way is fair game.

As we’ve witnessed.

And then, on a larger more epic scale, the mighty messiah bullies countries that are friends or foes alike. “His” forces obliterate little people in little boats for supposedly contributing to the American drug-addiction problem which is second to no country.

“His” military invades and kidnaps the leader of a country with a 4th rate military and kills a bunch of people. “His” pilots drop bombs on a country already battered to ashes by the Israeli’s. “He” threatens to take over a country that is an ally and has less than a million people.

He humiliates the leader of a heroic country fighting for survival and treads around Putin like a queasy suck-up while trying to secure a Nobel piece prize.

Pound your chests, pantywaists. American first!

