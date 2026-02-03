Is Laguna Lake Golf Course in SLO on the chopping block?

February 3, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo City Council is holding a study session on Tuesday to look into a councilwoman’s proposal to repurpose the Laguna Lake Golf Course to low-cost housing as a cost saving measure.

During a a discussion on the budget during the April 15 City Council meeting, Councilwoman Jan Marx asked for an analysis of the fiscal viability of the golf course. Marx felt the property could be used to meet other city goals, such as affordable housing, a community center or creek and habitat restoration.

The Laguna Lake Golf Course is a 26-acre, 10-hole, executive length golf course located at 11175 Los Osos Valley Road. It is owned and operated by the City of

San Luis Obispo.

In addition to golf operations, the property continues to be a community asset for non-golf related activities and events. Events include the popular September Scramble – a 1-mile obstacle course that attracts over 600 community participants from the SLO county community, SLO High School’s cross country championships, family movie nights, local musicians, weddings and private, non-profit events.

In support of her request, Marx said that the Laguna Lake Golf Course only serves a small group of primarily seniors. However, a staff report refutes Marx’s argument.

Laguna Lake Golf Course demographics for fiscal year 2024-2025:

Under 10 years old – 7,770

18 years old to 55 years old – 11,272

55 years old and above – 4,937

The city currently subsidizes the golf course at $450,000 a year, Sinsheimer Pool at over $1 million a year and the Damon-Garcia Sports Fields at over $300,000 a year.

Residents and golfers have emailed the city more than 120 letters opposed to closing the gold course and many questioning Marx’s “honesty and integrity.”

“The Laguna Lake Golf Course has been an essential part of this community for over 70 years, serving not only long-time residents but also students from Cal Poly and Cuesta College, families, and local schools like San Luis Obispo High School and Laguna Junior High who use it,” Jim Names wrote. “To tear it down for housing, when there are already other housing projects underway in the city, would be a huge loss.

“This is a matter of honesty and integrity,” Names added. “The public deserves transparency and representation that reflects the needs and desires of the community. What we’re witnessing, instead, is bad politics and a disregard for the public good.”

