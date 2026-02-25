Pismo Beach appoints new assistant city manager

February 24, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The City of Pismo Beach on Tuesday announced the appointment of Silas Clarke as the city’s new assistant city manager.

Clarke’s experience includes serving as city administrator for Ouray, Colorado and as city administrator and economic development director for Hickman, Nebraska. In his previous roles, Clarke worked on improvements to public facilities, supported employee development initiatives, and helped balance the needs of tourism-based economies with broader community priorities.

As assistant city manager, Clarke will support City Manager Jorge Garcia in advancing City Council priorities and ensuring the delivery of services to the Pismo Beach community.

“Silas brings a wealth of municipal management experience and a team-oriented leadership style that aligns well with our organization,” Garcia said. “His background in strategic planning, economic development, and infrastructure oversight will be a tremendous asset.”

