Santa Maria man accused of sexually abusing children

February 25, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A 63-year-old Santa Maria man was arrested Saturday on charges he sexually abused several children.

On Saturday, a patrol officers contacted Jose Luis Diaz regarding an outstanding arrest warrant related to lewd acts with a child. As a result of the investigation, Santa Maria Police Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Diaz.

During the course of the investigation, detectives determined Diaz had victimized more than one child and believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information about this case or who know of other potential victims to contact Detective Alvarez at (805) 928-3781, extension 2453.

Officers booked Diaz into Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of ongoing sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age and lewd acts with a child under 14 years of age. He remains in jail in lieu of $350,000 bail.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...