San Luis Obispo County gas prices climbing, find lowest costs

February 15, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Gas prices increased slightly throughout the nation this week, partially because of the winter storms. In California, however, as refineries close prices are soaring.

The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County spiked nine cents last week to $4.71 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas rose 12 cents to $4.58. Nationally, gas prices increased three cents to $2.92 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the 14th highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.66. Imperial County boasts the lowest average cost at $4.18 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $3.97 Lucky 7 – Morro Bay, Main Street: $3.97 USA Gasoline – Morro Bay, Main Street: $3.99 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $3.99 Stagecoach Liquor – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.17 Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $4.19 San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.25 Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.27 Cayucos Gas – Cayucos, Ocean Avenue: $4.29 Shell – Atascadero, San Gabriel: $4.29

