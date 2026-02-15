Two major storms headed to SLO, Santa Barbara counties

February 15, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Two major storms are forecast to bring a months worth of rain this week to San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

Early Monday morning, the first storm will move into the Central Coast with heavy rains, high surf and cooler temperatures. Rain is forecast to continue through Wednesday.

There is a wind advisory in effect for both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Expect winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 to 55 mph.

“Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects,” according to the National Weather Service. “Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.”

After a brief break in rainfall, a second storm is forecast to move through the Central Coast on Thursday.

Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches of rain in most areas, with more in the mountains, are expected.

