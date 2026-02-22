San Luis Obispo County gas prices increasing, find lowest costs

February 22, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

California gas prices continue to rise with Valero recently announcing it will close its refinery in Benicia, which produces about 12% of the state’s gasoline.

The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased six cents last week to $4.77 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas rose three cents to $4.61. Nationally, gas prices increased one cent to $2.93 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the 14th highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.63. Imperial County boasts the lowest average cost at $4.28 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $3.97 Lucky 7 – Morro Bay, Main Street: $3.97 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $3.99 USA Gasoline – Morro Bay, Main Street: $3.99 Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $4.25 San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.29 Cayucos Gas – Cayucos, Ocean Avenue: $4.29 Shell – Atascadero, San Gabriel: $4.29 Marv’s Station – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.35 Gill’s Liquor – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.37

