San Luis Obispo man arrested for assaulting romantic partner

February 8, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Following a standoff, officers arrested a San Luis Obispo man on Sunday morning who allegedly stabbed his romantic partner two days earlier.

On Friday, a caller reported a stabbing on the 900 block of Monterey Street. San Luis Obispo officers arrived to find a woman at her apartment who was suffering from a stab wound to an arm.

Detectives learned the woman’s romantic partner, Matthew Dylan Jones, had stabbed her. Jones, who also lived at the apartment, fled before officers arrived.

On Saturday, officers attempted to contact the victim at her residence and discovered the suspect was back inside the apartment. Jones refused to open the door. Several attempts were made to reach Jones by telephone, but he was uncooperative and stopped responding to officers.

Based on the violent nature of the original incident, the San Luis Obispo Regional SWAT team was activated.

At approximately 8:21 a.m. on Sunday morning, Jones was taken into custody without incident. Officers booked Jones into SLO County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence and evading arrest. Hi bail is set at $50,000.

