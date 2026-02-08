Why are San Luis Obispo County gas prices climbing?

February 8, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

California’s already high gas prices are surging after Valero closed its Benicia refinery last week, four months earlier than planned. Fuel requirements, taxes, and environmental programs have increased operating costs and pushed refineries to flee the Golden State.

The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County spiked eight cents last week to $4.62 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas rose 12 cents to $4.46. Nationally, gas prices increased two cents to $2.89 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the 12th highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.57. Imperial County boasts the lowest average cost at $4.11 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $3.97 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $3.99 Lucky 7 – Morro Bay, Main Street: $3.99 USA Gasoline – Morro Bay, Main Street: $3.99 Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $4.09 VP Racing Fuels – Grover Beach, Grand Avenue: $4.17 Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.17 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Broad Street: $4.19 Marv’s Station – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.19 Mobil – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.19

