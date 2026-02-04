San Luis Obispo, Morro Bay teens accused of violent home invasion

February 4, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Two teenagers, one from San Luis Obispo and the other from Morro Bay, were arrested on Saturday for their alleged involvement in a violent home invasion in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Posing as delivery service workers, 17-year-old Jackson Sullivan of SLO and 16-year-old Skylar LaPaille of Morro Bay knocked on a door and then forced their way into a home. Once inside, the teens attacked and restrained two people while a third person hid.

Responding to an emergency call, officers arrived at the home at 10:44 a.m. to find a woman screaming and a suspect struggling with an adult male.

The teens then fled through the backdoor and drove away. After a vehicle pursuit, the teens hit a dead end at a strip mall.

Officers arrested the teens, who they plan to charge as adults, on charges of kidnapping, burglary, criminal impersonation, disorderly conduct, felony flight and three counts of aggravated assault.

