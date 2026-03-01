San Luis Obispo officer shoots, kills suspect

February 28, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A San Luis Obispo police officer shot and killed a suspect late Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before 5 p.m., several 9-1-1 callers reported a male in the 900 block of El Capitan Way who was shouting aggressively and waving a firearm. Officers located the man near the intersection of Poinsettia Street and Bluebell Way.

The suspect was yelling and holding what appeared to be a handgun. An officer then shot his weapon, hitting the suspect with one round. He died at the scene.

The deceased’s name is not being released pending notification of his next of kin.

Following the shooting, investigators determined the suspect’s firearm was a replica.

The California Department of Justice is investigating the shooting. The SLO Police Department plans to provide all body-worn camera footage and to cooperate with the investigation, according to a press release.

Department administrators placed the officer on administrative leave.

