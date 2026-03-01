San Luis Obispo County gas prices up slightly, find lowest costs

March 1, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

International conflicts, decreased refinery production, increased taxes and a switch to the more expensive summer blend gasoline are issues impacting the continued rise of gas prices in California.

The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased one cent last week to $4.78 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas rose three cents to $4.64. Nationally, gas prices increased five cents to $2.93 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the 15th highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.70. Imperial County boasts the lowest average cost at $4.30 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Lucky 7 – Morro Bay, Main Street: $3.99 Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.07 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.09 San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.25 Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $4.25 Cayucos Gas – Cayucos, Ocean Avenue: $4.29 Mobil – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.29 USA Gasoline – Morro Bay, Main Street: $4.29 Speedway Express – Paso Robles, 24th Street: $4.29 Shell – San Luis Obispo, Broad Street: $4.35

