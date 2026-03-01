San Luis Obispo County gas prices up slightly, find lowest costs
March 1, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
International conflicts, decreased refinery production, increased taxes and a switch to the more expensive summer blend gasoline are issues impacting the continued rise of gas prices in California.
The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased one cent last week to $4.78 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.
In California, the average price for a gallon of gas rose three cents to $4.64. Nationally, gas prices increased five cents to $2.93 a gallon.
SLO County currently has the 15th highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.70. Imperial County boasts the lowest average cost at $4.30 a gallon.
Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.
Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:
- Lucky 7 – Morro Bay, Main Street: $3.99
- Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.07
- One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.09
- San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.25
- Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $4.25
- Cayucos Gas – Cayucos, Ocean Avenue: $4.29
- Mobil – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.29
- USA Gasoline – Morro Bay, Main Street: $4.29
- Speedway Express – Paso Robles, 24th Street: $4.29
- Shell – San Luis Obispo, Broad Street: $4.35
