San Luis Obispo police holding DUI checkpoint Friday night

February 6, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo police plan to conduct a DUI checkpoint in the city limits on Friday evening from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The department selects the location based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. Officers check licenses and insurance while looking for signs of impairment.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Sgt. Tim Koznek said. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improve traffic safety.”

Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...