San Luis Obispo police seek help identifying suspect
February 2, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
The San Luis Obispo Police Department announced Monday it is seeking the public’s help identifying a man who attempted to steal over $1800 in merchandise from Home Depot on Sunday.
Shortly after 5 p.m., the suspect attempted to leave Home Depot, but was confronted. After a brief struggle with loss prevention, he fled and went to Whole Foods, removed some clothing and then drove away in a dark colored sedan.
Investigators are asking anyone who can help identify the suspect to call officer LaDow at (805) 594-8053 or or Crime Stoppers (805) 549-7867.
