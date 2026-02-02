CHP finds 253 violations during Central Coast commercial inspection operation

February 2, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

California Highway Patrol officers found 253 violations during a two-day commercial inspection operation in the Central Coast region last week.

Officers focused on moving violations to improve roadway safety throughout the Central Coast. The 325 mile area includes Solvang, Cambria and Santa Cruz.

Results:

79 vehicle inspections were completed

253 violations were discovered

15 vehicles and nine drivers were placed out of service

Violations included unlicensed drivers, unregistered vehicles, inoperative trailer brakes, unsecured loads, oversized loads without proper permits, and numerous unsafe moving violations.

“The CHP remains committed to keeping California’s roadways safe for everyone,” according to the CHP.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...