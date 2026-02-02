CHP finds 253 violations during Central Coast commercial inspection operation
February 2, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
California Highway Patrol officers found 253 violations during a two-day commercial inspection operation in the Central Coast region last week.
Officers focused on moving violations to improve roadway safety throughout the Central Coast. The 325 mile area includes Solvang, Cambria and Santa Cruz.
Results:
- 79 vehicle inspections were completed
- 253 violations were discovered
- 15 vehicles and nine drivers were placed out of service
Violations included unlicensed drivers, unregistered vehicles, inoperative trailer brakes, unsecured loads, oversized loads without proper permits, and numerous unsafe moving violations.
“The CHP remains committed to keeping California’s roadways safe for everyone,” according to the CHP.
