San Luis Obispo police to conduct DUI patrols over Super Bowl weekend

February 7, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo police officer plan to patrol for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs during Super Bowl LIX weekend.

Additional officers will be patrolling the streets on Saturday and Sunday. The department wants to keep the city safe as people are driving to parties or their favorite spots.

“Super Bowl celebrations are a time for fun and community, but safety should always come first,” said Sgt. Tim Koznek. “If you plan to drink, make sure you have a reliable way to get home, whether that’s a designated sober driver, rideshare, taxi or public transportation.”

Before heading out for Super Bowl festivities or planning a celebration, follow these tips to stay safe:

Designate a sober driver: Choose someone ahead of time who will stay alcohol-free and make sure everyone gets home safely.

Use ridesharing services, taxis or public transportation: Rideshare apps and transit options are safe alternatives to driving if you’ve been drinking.

Host responsibly: If you’re hosting, offer plenty of non-alcoholic beverage options and make sure your guests have safe, sober rides home.

Look out for others: Don’t let friends or family members drive impaired.

Take their keys and help arrange a safe ride.

Never drive impaired or distracted: It’s not worth the risk – your life and others’ lives depend on it!

Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

