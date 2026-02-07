Armed teens rob victims in Santa Maria parking lot, one arrested

February 7, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Three suspects robbed two people at gun and knifepoint at a parking lot in Santa Maria on Friday evening. Officers later arrested a 17-year-old suspect.

Shortly before 10 p.m., a caller reported a robbery at a parking lot on the 900 block of West Morrison Avenue. The suspects had stolen a wallet and cell phone from the victims.

Officers located one juvenile suspect in the area, who was detained after he fled on foot. Two additional juvenile suspects were contacted nearby and briefly detained.

The victims positively identified the 17-year-old suspect. The remaining juveniles were released to their guardians. Officers conducted a search of the area for the reported weapon and stolen property; however, neither was located.

Officers booked the 17-year-old suspect into Santa Maria Juvenile Hall. The investigation remains ongoing.

