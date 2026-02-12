Santa Maria officers arrest another teenager with a firearm

February 12, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

As part of the Santa Maria Police Department’s proactive enforcement campaign, officers on Wednesday arrested another teenager for possession of a firearm.

Shortly after 4 p.m., the gang suppression team conducted a probation search at the home of a known juvenile gang member. Officers located a loaded, un-serialized 9mm handgun referred to as a “Ghost Gun” in the juvenile’s possession.

Officers seized the handgun and arrested the juvenile for a probation violation and weapons charges.

