Santa Maria officers arrest another teenager with a firearm

February 12, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

As part of the Santa Maria Police Department’s proactive enforcement campaign, officers on Wednesday arrested another teenager for possession of a firearm.

Shortly after 4 p.m., the gang suppression team conducted a probation search at the home of a known juvenile gang member. Officers located a loaded, un-serialized 9mm handgun referred to as a “Ghost Gun” in the juvenile’s possession.

Officers seized the handgun and arrested the juvenile for a probation violation and weapons charges.

 


I don’t know why this is “news”. Santa Maria has had this problem and many others like it since I lived on the Central Coast, and it has been 35 years since I left…


