SLO County deputies seek help identifying alcohol thief

February 11, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County deputies are asking for the public help identifying a man who stole approximately $4,000 worth of alcohol from the Vons grocery store in Nipomo earlier this month.

On Feb. 2, a caller reported a thief stole the alcohol over the course of about one hour. During his theft spree, the suspect removed individual bottles from their boxes and concealed them under his clothing and inside a backpack before leaving the store. He returned to the store multiple times to take more alcohol.

The suspect was wearing a distinctive black hooded jacket or sweater with a large white insignia on the back.

Investigators are asking anyone who can identify the suspect, or who may have information related to similar incidents, to contact the sheriff’s office at (805) 781-4500.

