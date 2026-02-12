San Luis Obispo County teens rob, violently assault 15-year-old girl

February 12, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

An argument between two teenage girls escalated into a violent assault last Thursday in downtown San Luis Obispo. The five alleged assailants are all residents of San Luis Obispo County.

On Thursday evening, teens from four different SLO County public schools were in the Columbia Bank parking lot on Morro Street in San Luis Obispo when a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl began arguing.

The younger girl then threw the 15-year-old on the ground.

Five teens – two 14-year-old girls, a 16-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy – then repeatedly punched and kicked the 15-year-old girl in the head and body, causing her to lose consciousness and sustain multiple injuries.

Before fleeing in several vehicles, the assailants allegedly stole their victim’s phone and purse.

At 8:30 p.m., a 9-1-1 caller reported a possible assault victim in the bank parking lot, according to the police log.

Officers arrived to find the injured teen. First responders then transported the victim to a local hospital.

After a five day investigation, officers identified and arrested five suspects on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with great bodily injury, robbery and conspiracy. In addition, two of the suspects were charged with being a minor in possession of marijuana and one was charged with being a minor in possession of pepper spray.

Officers booked the five suspects into SLO County Juvenile Hall on Tuesday. None of the suspects have previous criminal records, a source said.

Depending on the injuries they inflicted on the victim, the 17-year-old and the two 16-year-old suspects could be charged as adults.

