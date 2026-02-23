Second person killed by hit-and-run driver in Santa Maria

February 23, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

For the second time in less than 24 hours, a hit-and-run driver crashed into and killed a person near the intersection of Bunny Avenue and Blosser Road in Santa Maria.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on Sunday, a hit-and-run driver crashed into a bicyclist riding in the bike lane. The driver fled the scene before officers arrived.

Investigators are working to identity a man in his 50s who died at the scene. His body was found on the west side of Blosser Road.

Officers are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information related to this incident to contact the Santa Maria Police Department. The investigation remains ongoing, and additional information will be released after it becomes available.

Shortly before midnight on Saturday, a caller reported a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of Bunny Avenue and Blosser Road. Emergency responders pronounced a 46-year-old Nipomo woman dead at the scene.

Even though the driver fled the scene immediately after the collision, officers tracked down and arrested a 30-year-old male resident of Santa Maria. He is facing mutiple felony charges.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...