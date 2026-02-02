Semi-truck jackknifes in rural Arroyo Grande, blocking both lanes
February 2, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
A semi-truck jackknifed on Hausna Road in rural Arroyo Grande on Monday morning, blocking both lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Shortly after 9:30 a.m., a caller reported a truck was blocking both lanes of Haunsa Road at the intersection of Hausna Townsite Road. CHP officers arrived on the scene and called for a tow truck.
Traffic remains blocked as the officers await a tow truck and removal of the semi-truck.
