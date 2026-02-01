Spike in San Luis Obispo County gas prices, find lowest costs

February 1, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The winter storm that ravaged most of the nation led to supply disruptions and increased gas prices, especially in California. The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County spiked 10 cents last week to $4.54 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas rose 11 cents to $4.34. Nationally, gas prices increased one cent to $2.87 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the 12th highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.48. Tehama County boasts the lowest average cost at $3.93 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

USA Gasoline – Morro Bay, Main Street: $3.85 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $3.99 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $3.99 Stagecoach Liquor – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $3.99 Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $3.99 Katch-Go Petroleum – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $3.99 7-Eleven – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.05 Circle K – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.05 VP Racing Fuels – Grover Beach, Grand Avenue: $4.07 VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.09

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...