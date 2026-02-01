Did SLO County warn district attorney staffers to avoid anti-ICE protests?

February 1, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

In a news article and an editorial, Tribune writers accuse the San Luis Obispo District Attorney Office of fearmongering and of “warning its employees to steer clear of Tuesday’s anti-ICE protest.”

“The memo, signed by the head of the DA’s Investigations Bureau, was a brilliant example of fearmongering couched as concern,” Tribune’s editorial staff wrote. “Painting demonstrators as violent, even in a subtle way, implies they are the dangerous ones — not the masked ICE agents who have been terrorizing communities, wounding and even killing those who oppose them.”

Was the SLO County District Attorney’s Office fearmongering and did it attempt to villainize anti-ICE protesters?

The SLO County Board of Supervisors provided a forum on the afternoon of Jan. 27 for Sheriff Ian Parkinson to explain his office’s interactions with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Because hundreds of people were expected to attend the meeting, five SLO police officers on bikes were parked outside the government center with several sheriff deputies inside the building.

Prior to the 1:30 p.m. meeting, Terry O’Farrell, the chief of District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigations, sent an internal email titled “safety advisory” to District Attorney’s Office employees:

“This is an office-wide advisory regarding the Board of Supervisors meeting scheduled for Tuesday, January 27th. Local law enforcement is expecting a large public turnout related to items on the agenda.

“Currently, we are not aware of any specific threats. However, out of an abundance of caution, the Bureau has coordinated a safety plan with outside law enforcement agencies to ensure appropriate coverage and response if needed.

“For situational awareness and personal safety, staff are advised to observe the following:

Avoid the Monterey Street area, when possible, throughout the day.

When taking breaks or leaving the office at the end of the day, please make every effort to travel in pairs.

Be aware of your surroundings and report any suspicious activity to a supervisor or law enforcement immediately.

“These measures are precautionary and intended to ensure the continued safety of all personnel. We appreciate your cooperation and professionalism.

“Please contact your supervisor if you have any questions or concerns.”

Even though the memo does not mention an anti-ICE protest or immigration, Tribune editorial staff accused District Attorney Dan Dow’s office of fearmongering and of painting anti-ICE protesters as enemies.

Dow then questioned Tribune Editor Joe Tarica’s objectivity in an email he sent on Jan. 31.

“Do you in reality think this below email is objectively inflammatory and fear mongering?” according to Dow’s email. “If so, why did you not publish the email in its entirety and explain to the readers exactly how it is either of those things? Why not let the readers decide?”

Tarica stood by his interpretation of O’Farrell’s memo.

“Yes, we do believe that memo was fear-mongering because it raised unwarranted alarm and was unnecessary given the circumstances,” Tarica responded in an email. “Essentially, the message of caution did not match the level of risk on the street.”

Because we believe the public needs the facts, the truth, CalCoastNews has not put up a paywall because it limits readership. However, we are seeking qualification as a paper of record, which will allow us to publish public notices, this requires 5,000 paid subscribers.

Your subscription will help us to continue investigating and reporting the news.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...