Supreme Court allows California voting map that benefits Democrats

February 4, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The U.S. Supreme Court paved the way on Wednesday for California to use a new voting map that benefits Democrats, a party in line to gain up to five congressional seats this year. The order was unsigned and did not give a reason for the court’s decision.

Californians approved a referendum last year as a needed response to Republican promoted “gerrymandering” in conservative states. The referendum allowed Democrats to replace congressional lines drawn by the state’s independent commission with new ones in an attempt to switch five Republican seats to Democratic.

The California Republican Party and state party officials sued to block the redrawn map’s use. A three-judge panel in California then voted 2-1 against the Republican’s attempt to block the new map.

The U.S. Supreme Court does not generally get involved in cases dealing with partisan gerrymandered maps.

